The 2021 high school football season is four weeks away. Following the hyphenated 2020-21 season, challenged and altered largely by COVID-19, the upcoming fall campaign currently looks much like it did before the pandemic with Alaska, Hawaii and Utah all scheduled to kick things off on Aug. 13.

The following week, 16 more states plan to kick off the season, including California, Nevada, New Mexico and North Carolina which all postponed 2020 football seasons until the spring to combat COVID-19.

The fourth Friday in August, 16 other states, including Florida and Texas, are scheduled to begin seasons while the remaining 15 states kick off in September. ...

