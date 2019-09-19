High school football state records that could fall in 2019
Indiana's Charlie Spegal could become points, scoring leader after breaking Hoosier State rushing mark earlier this season.
Video: New Indiana rushing leader
New Palestine's Charlie Spegal could set two more Hoosier State marks.
The 2019 high school football season has already seen several career state records fall, but quite a few more could tumble before the season ends.
From Arizona to Connecticut and into the heartland of Indiana, a handful of players are within striking distance of etching their names into the record books.
Gaige Garcia and Julian Fleming, teammates at Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa, Pa.) could topple Keystone State marks for rushing and receiving, while New Palestine's Charlie Spegal could break two Indiana records, in addition to the rushing mark he smashed earlier this season.
Here's a look at the records most likely to fall.
Arizona Career Passing Yardage
Jack Miller, Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) — After throwing for 3,653 yards as a freshman at Scottsdale Christian Academy, Miller added 1,735 yards as a sophomore and 2,431 yards as a junior at Chaparral. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
