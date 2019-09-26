High school football teams with most wins in each decade

Video: Johnathan Gray highlights

See the Aledo back in action for the winningest team of the 2010s.

Has any high school football program ever had a better decade than De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) in the 1990s? Yes ... and no.

No high school football program has ever put together a better run during a specific decade (i.e. the 1990s) than the Spartans. They won 125 games and lost just one. And that loss was in the North Coast Section championship game on a pick six by Percy McGee that sealed the win for Pittsburg. If not for McGee's pick, De La Salle would have been undefeated for the decade.But De La Salle's 125 wins is not the most wins in a decade. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com