High school football teams with most wins in each decade
Five Texas teams featured throughout the years, but traditional powers Valdosta and De La Salle also in the mix.
Video: Johnathan Gray highlights
See the Aledo back in action for the winningest team of the 2010s.
Has any high school football program ever had a better decade than De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) in the 1990s? Yes ... and no.
No high school football program has ever put together a better run during a specific decade (i.e. the 1990s) than the Spartans. They won 125 games and lost just one. And that loss was in the North Coast Section championship game on a pick six by Percy McGee that sealed the win for Pittsburg. If not for McGee's pick, De La Salle would have been undefeated for the decade.
But De La Salle's 125 wins is not the most wins in a decade. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Small Schools football rankings
Three Ohio teams, two Florida squads making moves after big wins.
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
New Jersey power St. Joseph Regional hosts Baltimore's St. Frances Academy; Mater Dei heads...
-
Watch: Gardner Minshew in high school
The long-shot quarterback was prolific as a 3-star prep star before finding NFL fame.
-
Top 25 national high school football compo
Lowndes, DeMatha enter as Mater Dei holds top spot in anticipation of showdown at St. John's.
-
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Great catches, runs, defensive gems and two plays to truly flip over, highlight this week's...
-
Top 25 California football rankings
Narbonne, JSerra Catholic and De La Salle win big over other ranked opponents last week.