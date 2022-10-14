Here's how crazy scoring has become in high school football. In 2014, Folsom (Calif.) set the California state record with 915 points. The total broke the old mark of 880, set by Bloomington in 1994. The Bulldogs record-breaking total ranked sixth all-time in national high school football history.



But the wild thing is that it was only the fourth-highest total in the nation — that year. Gilmer (Texas) scored 950 points while Clairton (Pa.) had 944 and Navasota (Texas) had 921.



That's an example of how scoring records in high school football are soaring to new heights. In 1975, Big Sandy (Texas) and Maxton (N.C.) became the first high school teams to score over 800 points with 824 and 804, respectively. ...

