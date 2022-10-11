Norco's Kalani Kaleiwahea scored a two-point conversion in overtime to end the highest-scoring game in Southern Section history, giving the Cougars a 77-76 win over Murrieta Valley on Friday.



Murrieta Valley joins a growing list of teams that have scored over 70 points in a game but were unable to get the win. There are no known instances of a team scoring over 74 points in a loss in high school football history prior to 2010. However, the number has grown to 29 in the past 12 seasons with the inclusion of Murrieta Valley.



MaxPreps presents a list of 25 teams that have the highest scoring total in a loss.



DuBois (Pa.) holds the record for most points scored in a losing cause when it racked up 90 points in 2015 against Meadville only to see the Bulldogs score 107 points.



Meadville also is on the list with one of the highest losing scores. ...

