Justyn Martin of Inglewood (Calif.) threw 13 touchdown passes Friday night in a 106-0 win for his team over rival Morningside (Inglewood). Martin's 13 TD tosses are the second most in a single game in high school football history, behind only Arthur Smith of Nebraska, who threw 15 in a game 100 years ago in 1921.





While the final score is sure to generate some discussion in the coming days, there is no denying the historical nature of Martin's performance. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior committed to UCLA earlier this week.

Inglewood (8-0) led 86-0 at halftime. Prior to Friday night, the Sentinels had outscored opponents 299-45 on the season.

Martin is regarded as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. ...

