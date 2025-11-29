Union (Big Stone Gap) continued its unbeaten march to a Virginia Class 2A state title, blocking out an international media frenzy for a 21-14 win Saturday over Ridgeview (Clintwood) in a quarterfinal game.

The Union program was thrust into the spotlight after its head coach Travis Turner went missing days before the Bears' 12-0 win over Graham on Nov. 22. Subsequent reporting found authorities wanted to bring Turner in for questioning on criminal charges related to child pornography and soliciting a minor, according to Virginia State Police.

Defensive coordinator Jason Edwards stepped in as interim head coach.

The 13-0 Bears opened up a 14-0 first-quarter lead and held on to advance to a state semifinal contest against Glenvar (Salem, Va.) on Dec. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com