LSU commit Trey Holly of Union Parish (Farmerville, La.) broke the Louisiana state career rushing yardage record on Friday after going for more than 250 yards in a win over Bastrop.



Entering the game, Holly was 247 yards shy of Nick Brossette's record of 8,704 yards that he set at University Lab from 2010-14.



MaxPreps National High School Record Book: Louisiana



Midway through the third quarter, Union Parish was at the Bastrop 14-yard and a touchdown would give Holly the record.



The four-star recruit got the ball and wouldn't be denied as he barreled his way into the end zone for a 49-12 lead and the state record.