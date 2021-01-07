The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association firmed up its current high school football season, moving it — along with seven other sports — to a seven-week window starting Feb. 1. The Wednesday announcement could be a prelude to other Western states trying to formulate winter or spring football plans.

Reacting to Gov. Jay Inslee's "Roadmap to Recovery" announcement on Tuesday, the WIAA's Executive Board amended its July 21 plan by restructuring Season 1, which will also include cross country, golf, slowpitch softball, soccer, girls swimming and diving, tennis and volleyball.Seasons 2 and 3 will be reviewed at its Jan. ...

