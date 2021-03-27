The nation's top-rated pro-style quarterback from the Class of 2021 is now Washington's No. 1 passer of all-time. Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) senior Sam Huard, a Washington signee, broke the mark of current Denver Broncos backup Brett Rypien late in the second quarter of Saturday's home game with Kentwood.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-hander entered the game needing 333 yards to break the mark of 13,044 set by Rypien of Shadie Park (Spokane) from 2011 to 2014. Huard surpassed that with a 12-yard completion to Leland Ward just before halftime as Lancers (2-0), the state's top ranked team, took a 34-3 lead at intermission. ...

