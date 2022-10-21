San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh might have come up with the West Coast Offense in the 1980s, but California high school quarterbacks have been prolific touchdown passers since the late 1940s.



In MaxPreps list of the yearly touchdown passing leaders since 1941, included on our National High School Record Book, California quarterbacks have led the nation 23 times, including a national record 91 touchdown passes by Jake Browning of Folsom in 2014.



Dick Horn of Santa Monica was the first California quarterback to lead the nation, throwing 25 touchdown passes in 1947. He was the first of seven quarterbacks from the West Coast to lead in the nation over the next 12 seasons.



MaxPreps' list starts in 1941 with Texas quarterback Gene Hill from Wichita Falls. ...

