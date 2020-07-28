If and when the high school football season begins during the 2020-21 school year, look for Treyeyon Henderson of Hopewell (Va.) to lead the nation in scoring. After all, Henderson, scored 318 points as a junior to finish No. 5 in the country.



If Henderson leads the nation in 2020-21, he joins a long list of high-scoring players that include future NFL greats, Heisman trophy winners and even a couple of movie stars.



MaxPreps compiled the list of the highest scoring leader from each season dating back to 1912 based on information found in Doug Huff's National High School Record Book (2001), the Cal-Hi Sports Almanac by Mark Tennis and Nelson Tennis, Joe Lee Smith's Texas High School Football History website, state association websites and research via Newspapers.com. ...

