Five-star junior running back Landen Williams-Callis of Randle (Richmond, Texas) rushed for 342 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-42 win Thursday over Iowa Colony (Texas).



Williams-Callis scored on runs of 1, 5, 3, 40, 69 and 27 yards. The last touchdown was the game-winner with just over a minute remaining in the game. See highlights in the video.



The No. 2 running back in the Class of 2027 had two fumbles in the first quarter as the Lions fell in a 21-0 hole. But Williams-Callis scored early in the second quarter on consecutive offensive snaps as Randle evened the score at half."I had to leave it behind, keep my chin up and keep playing," Williams-Callis told the Houston Chronicle of the early fumbles. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com