Ben DiNucci is expected to step into the spotlight this weekend when he starts at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football. A seventh round pick in April's NFL Draft, the Pennsylvania native will be making a homecoming of sorts with his return to the Keystone State.

DiNucci starred in high school at Pine-Richland (Gibsonia), throwing for 4,269 yards and 46 touchdowns as a senior while leading the Rams to a 15-1 record and Class AAAA state championship game appearance.

Beginning with that run to the title game in 2014, Pine-Richland has emerged as one of Pennsylvania's top prep programs. ...

