Highlights: Texas running back commit Bijan Robinson could hit 2,000 yards in under 100 carries
Future Longhorn averaging 22.8 yards per carry during spectacular senior season.
Video: Bijan Robinson highlights
Running back has powered Salpointe Catholic to a 7-0 record.
The cliché "video game numbers" gets tossed around to describe the statistical exploits of high school football's modern offenses.But Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) running back Bijan Robinson is piling up totals during a spectacular senior season that would be difficult to duplicate even in a video game – with the difficulty set to rookie.
In a 7-0 start for Salpointe Catholic, the 6-foot, 205-pound senior has amassed 1,736 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on just 76 carries. That means Robinson is likely to hit the 2,000-yard mark with less than 100 carries.
Regarded as a Top 25 prospect nationally by 247Sports, Robinson is reaching the end zone on just over 40 percent of his carries.
The future Longhorn is already at 2,139 all-purpose yards with a pair of receiving scores and a 94-yard kickoff return for a TD.
According to stats submitted to MaxPreps, Robinson's career rushing total stands at 6,537 yards with 96 touchdowns.
See the video above for a look at Robinson's All-American-caliber exploits this season. ...
