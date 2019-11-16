Highlights: Texas running back commit Bijan Robinson sets more Arizona records

Video: Bijan Robinson highlights



Running back breaks multiple Arizona rushing records tonight.



As expected, Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) running back Bijan Robinson re-wrote part of the Arizona record book Friday night.

The Texas-bound star needed only 26 yards rushing going into tonight's game with Pinnacle to be the first running back in Arizona history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in three different seasons. A 54-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, pushed him over the 2,000-yard mark. He entered the game with 1,974 yards rushing.

He also broke the state career touchdown mark after hauling in an 86-yard pass later in the third quarter that gave Salpointe Catholic a 31-10 lead. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com