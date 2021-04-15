Since 2014, there's been no better high school football rivalry than St. John Bosco (Bellflower) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana.). Not in the region. Not in California. And perhaps, not in the country.

The two national powers have met 10 times in that span and it's been either to decide a Trinity League, Southern Section or Southern California regional title.

The game also carries national ranking implications. They have each won national crowns — Mater Dei in 2017 and St. John Bosco in 2019. Each are regulars among top five teams in the country.

But coaches Bruce Rollinson (Mater Dei) and Jason Negro (St. ...

