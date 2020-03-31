How some top high school football coaches are adjusting to life under coronavirus guidelines
Gridiron leaders discuss methods of communicating, virtual work and dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
Video: St. John Bosco wins state title
Highlights of the Braves' CIF Open Division win over De La Salle.
With schools shutdown across the country and spring sports in jeopardy of being canceled, the next thought turns to high school football in the fall.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force most of the country to shelter in place, it's hard to tell what's to become of the football season. Will there be a full schedule? Will states and leagues have to adjust if this crisis heads into the summer? Those answers will, no doubt, come in time.
What we do know is coronavirus already has affected how football programs approach their offseason. ...
