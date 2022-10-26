In a Grand Canyon-sized duel, No. 9 Chandler and Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the class of 2024, host Basha (Chandler) Friday on ESPNU.
The schools sit 10 minutes from each other and both teams are led by top 2024 signal-callers. The host Wolves are 7-0 this season with Raiola (6-3, 220) under center, while Basha is led by four-star junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has helped get the Bears off to a 6-1 start, which included a win over five-star senior USC commit Malachi Nelson and Los Alamitos (CA.), to begin the season.
