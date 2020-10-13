Amarius Mims, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle from Bleckley County (Cochran, Ga.), will announce his college decision at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. The nation's No. 6 overall high school football recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, is picking between four Southeastern Conference schools along with Florida State.

The 247Sports experts expect Mims to stay home and chose the University of Georgia, though SEC powers Alabama, Tennessee and Auburn remain in the mix. He's rated the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, behind Tommy Brockermeyer of All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Texas) and ahead of JC Latham from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). ...

