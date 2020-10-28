With three college-bound running backs, a handful of other top prospects and the nation's fifth-ranked team, there's plenty of intrigue for ESPN2 viewers in Friday's Georgia high school football showdown between Parkview (Lilburn) and Grayson (Loganville). Much of the spotlight, however, could focus on a backup quarterback.







Grayson senior Jake Garcia sits behind junior De'yon Cannon on the depth chart, but the nation's fourth-rated pro style signal caller and USC commit figures to eventually lead the Rams toward a state-title run. Cannon is 54-of-97 passing for 683 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

