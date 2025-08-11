MaxPreps and the NFHS Network are coming together this fall to launch the MaxPreps Game of the Week. The spotlight starts this Friday, Aug. 15, with defending Georgia Class AAAAAA state champion Grayson (Loganville) going on the road to take on Collins Hill (Suwanee).

Grayson is ranked No. 4 in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 and has won four Georgia state title since 2011. The Rams have produced a steady stream of college and NFL players, including Wayne Gallman and Robert Nkemdiche.Collins Hill is coming off an 11-win season and is best known as the high school home of Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. ...

