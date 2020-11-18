The nation's No. 1 football team IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) will finish its season for all the country to see. The Ascenders will be a part of the two-game GEICO High School Bowl Series to be broadcast Friday on ESPNU.

IMG Academy (7-0) hosts TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.) at 7 p.m. (EST) followed by No. 23 Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) traveling to No. 5 Chandler (Ariz.) at 10 p.m.Led by Michigan-bound quarterback J.J. McCarthy and a pair of Alabama commits in receiver Jacorey Brooks and offensive tackle JC Latham, IMG Academy played its final regular-season game Oct. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com