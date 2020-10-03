A high school football game in Idaho was halted Friday night when a parent refused to comply with a mask order. With Emmett leading host Caldwell 35-0 at halftime and players in the locker room, coaches and players were sent home.



The situation, particularly notable because of the parent in question, was covered in-depth by Nicole Foy of the Idaho Statesman.



Ammon Bundy, who rose to national notoriety during a 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon, has a son on Emmett's varsity football team and was the parent at the center of the controversy, according to the Statesman. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com