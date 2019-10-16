IMG Academy, St. Frances Academy rosters feature over 45 high school football players with FBS offers
Elias Ricks, Blake Corum, Chris Braswell and Demonte Capehart lead the list of star power for a Top 5 matchup between Ascenders, Panthers.
Video: Top recruits for IMG Academy and St. Frances Academy
A look at the top players featured in this Top 5 showdown.
No game this season will feature more players with FBS offers than IMG Academy vs. St. Frances Academy.
There are 47 players with at least one FBS offer and 27 are already committed to a Power 5 school. This game has been one of the most anticipated for years, especially with previous attempts in years past canceled because of bad weather. The Ascenders and Panthers have only met once before and that came in 2016 when IMG cruised to a dominant 38-0 win behind a strong performance from Kellen Mond on offense and Grant Delpit no defense. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
