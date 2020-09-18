Like most Americans, Mark Jones has been a tad edgy since March. An information technology specialist in Glendale, Ariz., by trade, Jones' passion is photography, specifically capturing high school sports images for MaxPreps.

With more than 1,300 galleries, he ranks in the top five percent of active shooters in the MaxPreps Professional Photographers Network, which features more than 1,000 members nationwide."Mark is one of the most dedicated and passionate photographers in our network," Director of Photography Todd Shurtleff said. "He loves capturing the best moments of high school sports and is willing to go the extra mile to do it."

Literally. Even in the middle of a national pandemic. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com