Is Mater Dei high school football's team of the decade?

Video: Mater Dei vs. De La Salle - 2017 CIF Open Division championship

The Monarchs and Spartans can both lay claim to possibly being the team of the 2010s.

High school football playoff season has begun and a handful of teams are looking for state, and possibly national, championships that will help them lay claim to the title as the 2010s "Team of the Decade."

Eight teams have a legitimate shot at being the MaxPreps "Team of the Decade." A "By the Numbers" look at each team includes information from the MaxPreps computer rankings.

Statistics include:

• Average rank (sum of ranking for all 10 years, divided by 10)

• Top 10 finishes (the number of time the team finished in the top 10)

• Average rating (sum of ratings for all 10 years, divided by 10)

• Average Strength of Schedule (sum of strength of schedule for all 10 years, divided by 10). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com