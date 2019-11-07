Is Mater Dei high school football's team of the decade?
The Monarchs are joined by California, Texas, Florida and New Jersey powers in battle the 2010s top spot.
Video: Mater Dei vs. De La Salle - 2017 CIF Open Division championship
The Monarchs and Spartans can both lay claim to possibly being the team of the 2010s.
High school football playoff season has begun and a handful of teams are looking for state, and possibly national, championships that will help them lay claim to the title as the 2010s "Team of the Decade."
Eight teams have a legitimate shot at being the MaxPreps "Team of the Decade." A "By the Numbers" look at each team includes information from the MaxPreps computer rankings.
Statistics include:
• Average rank (sum of ranking for all 10 years, divided by 10)
• Top 10 finishes (the number of time the team finished in the top 10)
• Average rating (sum of ratings for all 10 years, divided by 10)
• Average Strength of Schedule (sum of strength of schedule for all 10 years, divided by 10). ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
The DMV battle pits the Eagles and Cadets in a District of Columbia showdown.
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
A huge DMV showdown pits No. 21 Gonzaga and No. 25 St. John's to top this week's slate.
-
Small Schools Top 25 football rankings
Trailblazers move up to Southern Section Division 2 for postseason run.
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
Monarchs clear-cut No. 1 as St. John Bosco, St. Frances Academy, Duncanville, St. Thomas Aquinas...
-
MaxPreps/USA Football POTW - Week 9
Week 9 Winners have been selected for the MaxPreps and USA Football Player of the Week Program
-
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Four one-hand catches, one better than the next, highlight a remarkable watch list.