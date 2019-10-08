Ja'Quinden Jackson leads wide open race for Texas football Player of the Year
Zach Evans, Hudson Card also among 10 players with big-time ability, potential to take over.
Video: Highlights of Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Ohio State-bound receiver hopes to return from a shoulder injury.
The regular season is half over, giving us plenty of numbers and evidence to come up with a Texas football Player of the Year watch list.
(Alphabetical order)
QB Hudson Card — Lake Travis (Austin)
In his team's 5-1 start, the 6-2, 179-pound Texas commit is 90-of-131 passing for 1,449 yards, 16 TD, 2 interceptions. He's also rushed 37 times for 175 yards and three scores.
RB Zach Evans — North Shore (Houston)
The nation's top-rated running back carried nine times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard scoring catch in North Shore's 52-14 win over King (Houston) in Week 6. ...
