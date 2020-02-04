Jordan Burch, Avantae Williams, Broderick Jones announcing on National Signing Day

Video: Jordan Burch highlights

Senior tape of Hammond's (S.C.) 5-star defensive end.

While most of the players from the Class of 2020 have signed their letter of intent during the first National Signing Day period there are still some big-time recruits making it official during Wednesday's second NSD.

South Carolina commit Jordan Burch, Georgia commit Broderick Jones, Avantae Williams, Georgia commit Sedrick Van Pran, McKinnley Jackson, Alfred Collins and Georgia Tech commit Jahmyr Gibbs all check in the Top 100 overall on 247sports composite rankings who are set to make it official on Feb. 5.

North Shore's (Houston) Zach Evans is the only other player in the Top 100 uncommitted but he won't make his decision until after tomorrow. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com