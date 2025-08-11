We close out our position-by-position breakdown heading into the 2025 high school football with defensive backs.

We have already zoned in on the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers.

Jorden Edmonds of Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.), Jermaine Bishop Jr. of Willis (Texas) and Chauncey Kennon of Booker (Sarasota, Fla.) headline the selections.

Edmonds is a lockdown corner and committed to Alabama in March. He checks in as the No. 3 player in Georgia according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Bishop is one of the best two-way players in high school football. He has 112 career tackles and 13 interceptions to go with 3,470 total yards and 44 touchdowns on offense.

Kennon committed to Florida State in July and the five-star cornerback tallied 33 tackles and 16 pass breakups as a junior.

John Meredith III of Trinity (Euless, Texas) leads the way for the three defensive backs selected from the Class of 2027.

Maryland and Texas had the most selections with two apiece, while California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina all had one.

Top 10 Defensive Backs

1. Jorden Edmonds, Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.)

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 180

Status: Committed to Alabama | Class: Senior (2026)

Georgia has produced a lot of big-time defensive backs and Edmonds is next up.

2. Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis (Texas)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 160

Status: Committed to Texas | Class: Senior (2026)

Impacts the game on all three phases and posted 26 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles to go with 83 catches for 1,565 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

3. Chauncey Kennon, Booker (Sarasota, Fla.)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185

Status: Committed to Florida State | Class: Senior (2026)

Has all the tools to be the next great corner to come from the Sunshine State.

4. Bralan Womack, Hartfield Academy (Flowood, Miss.)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2026)

Was a first team selection on the MaxPreps Junior All-America team after posting 39 tackles and eight interceptions (four pick sixes). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com