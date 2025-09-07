4c02325c-39fe-4854-be97-77de52ce6f8d-original.jpg

Defending Class 3A champion Andale (Kan.) opened its 2025 football season with an emphatic and lopsided 104-0 win Friday night over El Dorado (Kan.).

The Indians, who have won state titles in five of the last six seasons, scored less than two minutes into the game and boosted that lead to 40-0 by the end of the opening period.