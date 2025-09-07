Kansas football power Andale wins lopsided opener 104-0
Indians are 75-2 since 2019 and have won Class 3A title in five of past six seasons.
Defending Class 3A champion Andale (Kan.) opened its 2025 football season with an emphatic and lopsided 104-0 win Friday night over El Dorado (Kan.).
The Indians, who have won state titles in five of the last six seasons, scored less than two minutes into the game and boosted that lead to 40-0 by the end of the opening period.
Senior quarterback Sam Harp ran for three scores and added another passing TD to Cruz Kaiser as the lead soared to 80-0 at the half.
Andale got second half scores from a variety of bench players in the running clock contest. ...
