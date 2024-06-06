After dominant seasons in football and basketball for state championship squads at Reidsville (N.C.), Kendre Harrison has been named 2023-24 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year.



The sophomore used his 6-foot-7, 245-pound frame and athleticism to captivate capacity crowds, earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-America status in both sports.



On the football field his whereabouts are the top priority for both starting quarterbacks. His signal-caller loves to put it in a spot where only Harrison can haul it in. The opposing quarterback keeps his eye on the towering defensive end at all times in an attempt to avoid his relentless pursuit of a sack.

When Harrison hits the hardwood, he collects points, rebounds and blocked shots at a rate that would make Victor Wembanyama envious.During the 2023-24 high school sports year, Harrison came up big when it mattered most for his Reidsville teams. ...

