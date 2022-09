Vashon Jones will be providing live audio as Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, La.) will play Warren Easton (New Orleans, La.) Friday at 7 p.m.. Click the play button below to begin the live stream.

Jones will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com