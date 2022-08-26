High school football players are preparing for the start of the 2022 season around the country. For one Illinois high school, the players got to take a break as their mothers got to participate in a practice.

Washington High School (Ill.) mothers got a chance to experience the same physicality as their sons during the school's annual "Mom's Night." These mothers strapped on football equipment, which included pads and helmets, and took part in a practice.

The video, which comes courtesy of WMBD-TV in Peoria, Ill., shows the mothers getting fairly physical.. Their sons stood in front of a large mat in full football gear while mothers sported the same gear and hit them.

"Mom's Night," which took place on Aug. 11, was created in order to get the football players' mothers more familiar with the sport. Despite being an unusual turn of events, the mothers seemed to be all smiles as they participated in some of the drills that their sons do on a weekly basis.

The unusual event has since gone viral on TikTok and even was featured during a recent episode of CBS Mornings.

It was a chance for mothers to get out some of their frustrations in a fun event. Considering that some of these women may not have put on pads before, these were some pretty bone-rattling hits.