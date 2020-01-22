LSU head coach Ed Orgeron visits Arch Manning
MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year spends time with newly-crowned national champion.
Video: Arch Manning highlights
See freshman signal caller in action during first season at Newman.
According to Shea Dixon of Geaux247, newly-crowned national championship head coach Ed Orgeron of LSU visited freshman quarterback Arch Manning of Newman (New Orleans, La.) on Tuesday.
Manning was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year earlier this month after throwing for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns in his first season of high school football.
The nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch made his debut Sept. 6, 2019, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-15 win over Lusher (New Orleans).
A week later, Manning tossed for 211 yards and three more touchdowns.
The Greenies would go on to start 7-0 before a 28-27 loss to St. ...
-
