Map: Where every NFL tight end drafted in the past 10 years played high school football

Video: Rob Gronkowski highlights

See the newest Tampa Bay tight end in his prep days.

Rob Gronkowski, arguably one of the greatest NFL tight ends, came out of retirement Tuesday to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady.

Prior to his days as a football player and celebrity, Gronkowski was multi-sport athlete from New York. He played his senior season at Woodland Hills (Pittsburgh, Pa.), but spent his first three seasons at Williamsville North (Williamsville, N.Y.).

The below data is where all tight ends since 2010 played high school football and a list of every player, the year they were drafted, what pick they were chosen as well as the school they attended.

