Map: Where every NFL tight end drafted in the past 10 years played high school football
Zach Ertz is one of 19 NFL tight ends to be drafted since 2010 from California.
Video: Rob Gronkowski highlights
See the newest Tampa Bay tight end in his prep days.
Rob Gronkowski, arguably one of the greatest NFL tight ends, came out of retirement Tuesday to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady.
Prior to his days as a football player and celebrity, Gronkowski was multi-sport athlete from New York. He played his senior season at Woodland Hills (Pittsburgh, Pa.), but spent his first three seasons at Williamsville North (Williamsville, N.Y.).
The below data is where all tight ends since 2010 played high school football and a list of every player, the year they were drafted, what pick they were chosen as well as the school they attended. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Dear Coach: Thank you
In uncertain times with no definitive answers, coaches haven't stopped.
-
Celebrating Seniors: Top 100 athletes
MaxPreps honors outgoing class with a look at 100 teenagers making waves in the sports world.
-
Watch: Bryce 'The Mountain' Foster
Katy Taylor junior is not only a Top 100 college football recruit but also one of the top shot...
-
Which state plays the best football?
We offer up all-time teams for eight gridiron hotbeds in an attempt to settle the debate.
-
College coaches offer recruiting tips
Stay aggressive, optimistic and in shape as recruiting opportunities remain for high school...
-
Map: High schools of NFL running backs
Florida leads the way when it comes to producing professional ballcarriers.