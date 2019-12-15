Marietta wins first Georgia state title since 1967 beating Lowndes in 7A championship
Blue Devils beat Vikings 17-9 to grab elusive Peach State crown.
Video: Harrison Bailey highlights
2020 Tennessee commit caps off high school career with state title.
No. 18 Marietta (Ga.) won its first state title in 52 years beating No. 9 Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) 17-9 to capture the 7A state championship.
2020 Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey completed 18-of-25 passes for 230 yards while Kimani Vidal scored both touchdowns on the ground.
The Blue Devils went into halftime with a 17-0 lead and held off the Vikings second-half comeback. They outscored Marietta in the second half but Peter Warrick Jr. got a big-time interception on fourth down in the final three minutes to ice the game. ...
