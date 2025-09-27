Marion Local (Maria Stein, Ohio) had to work hard to keep its nation-leading winning streak alive Friday as the Flyers narrowly escaped with a 20-19 victory over Versailles (Ohio) to win their 70th consecutive game.

The Tigers gave Marion Local all it could handle, leading 19-7 late in the third quarter before the Flyers mounted a comeback. The Ohio powerhouse took a 20-19 lead with three minutes left in the game and sealed the win with a late interception.



According to the MaxPreps record books, the Flyers' 70-game win streak is the longest active streak for any football program in the country and third-longest overall in any sport. ...

