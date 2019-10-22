Mater Dei-Bosco: The top two quarterbacks in high school football square off
Friday's Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game revolves around the nation's top two rated quarterbacks.
Video: Breaking down Bryce Young and DJ Uiagalelei
MaxPreps football editor Zack Poff offers insights on nation's top two QBs.
Two high school quarterbacks as highly touted as DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and Bryce Young of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) playing against each other is not rare, it's unprecedented, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said.
"In the modern recruiting rankings era (1999), this Friday will be the first ever matchup featuring quarterbacks ranked No. 1 and 2 in the country," he tweeted on Monday.
For the record, Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-5, 245-pounder, is ranked No. 1 by 247Sports and the 6-foot, 190-pound Young is No. ...
