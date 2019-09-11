Mater Dei roster, St. Frances Academy roster feature over 30 players with FBS offers

It's like IMG Academy against Mater Dei all over again.

When the No. 1 Monarchs take on No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) Saturday in the Trinity League vs. USA showcase at St. John Bosco High School, there will be more than 30 players on the field with Power 5 school offers. Last season, the Monarchs and Ascenders met and the field was littered with future collegiate stars.

On Saturday, the names you'll hear called during the game are some of the names you'll hear called in college and perhaps on Sundays.

Video: Top recruits for Mater Dei and St. Frances Academy

