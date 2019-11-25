Mater Dei-St. John Bosco II is secured: Section, state and national titles on the line
Following lopsided semifinal wins Friday, Braves reach Southern Section Division 1 finals for seventh straight year, while Monarchs go for third title in four years over their Trinity League rival.
Video: Mater Dei beats St. John Bosco
Highlights of the Monarchs' 38-24 regular-season win over the Braves.
The stage is set. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) versus St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), round two.
Ding-ding.
Only this heavyweight showdown pitting the top two ranked teams in the country is for a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title and spot in the Open Division finals.
Each secured places in either corner with impressive semifinal victories on Friday night.
Mater Dei (12-0) handed host Mission Viejo its first loss of the season, 49-24. Leading national Player of the Year candidate Bryce Young threw for 520 yards and seven touchdowns in just three quarters. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
