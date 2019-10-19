Mater Dei, St. John Bosco set to renew high school football rivalry in national No. 1 vs. 2 matchup

Monarchs will enter with top ranking, wins in three of last four meetings.

Future Alabama signal caller having national POY-caliber season.


After Friday night victories, the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in high school football this season is set.

Top-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) will renew pleasantries with No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) next Friday, Oct. 25. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick at Bosco's Panish Family Stadium.

The Monarchs and Braves also met as the nation's top two teams last year in the regular season, with Bosco living up to its No. 1 billing with a 41-18 victory. Mater Dei avenged the loss in the Southern Section Division 1 final.

The teams have met seven times since 2015, including three times in section finals. ...

