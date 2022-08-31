The stars will be out and the lights will be bright Friday as No. 7 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) host No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports SoCal.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Centennial has only lost one game and it was to Mater Dei 21-16 in the 2021 Southern Section semifinals. It was the closest game of the season for the Monarchs, who went on to finish 15-0 and win the MaxPreps National Championship.Mater Dei is looking for its second straight win over a top 10 nationally ranked team after storming back from a 14-point second half deficit to beat No. ...

