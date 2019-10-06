Mater Dei wins big in Trinity League opener, stays atop MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings
Chandler lone new team to join rankings after scoring 84 points and winning 19th consecutive game.
Video: Top 25 high school football rankings
Miami Central drops out after loss to local rival.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) has been playing at a different level all season and the Monarchs again rolled in the Trinity League opener. They cruised to a 51-14 win against Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.). Bryce Young, the 2020 Alabama commit, accounted for four touchdowns and 5-star sophomore cornerback Domani Jackson added a pick six.
The Trinity League showed why it is the best league in the country. Each week an upset can happen and that almost happened to No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) as Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) gave the Braves everything they could handle before Bosco held on for a 27-26 win. ...
