What do Adrian Peterson, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Leonard Fournette and Reggie Bush have in common? The quintet comprises one-fourth of the MaxPreps Top 20 high school running backs over the last 20 years list.

Over the next few months, MaxPreps will dive into a position-by-position look at the best players to perform under the Friday Night Lights.

We start with the running backs, and these 20 ball carriers have combined for 19 Pro Bowl selections, two Heisman Trophies, three BCS National Championships, three CFP national championships, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards, one NFL MVP and four Super Bowls.

Our criteria focuses toward on-field accomplishment, 247Sports composite ranking, awards, all-state selections and the impact the players made toward their team's success.

Henry and Bush lead the Florida and California contingents as each state lands four players on the list while the ageless Peterson and newly-crown Super Bowl champion Fournette represent Texas and Louisiana, each with two selections.