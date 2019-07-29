MaxPreps 2019 Preseason High School All-American Football Team

Video: Preseason Football All-American Football Team

Julian Fleming, Justin Flowe and Elias Ricks lead the list of players featured.





It's time to shine the spotlight on the individual.

Last week we released our initial Top 25 followed by the Top 100 and the top team from each state.

Now, we check out the top 64 players in the nation heading into the 2019 season. Many of the players on the list have already made a name for themselves, while some you'll get to know as they create their legend throughout the fall.





PRESEASON SERIES: Top 10 Games | Top 10 Toughest Schedules | Top 10 Quarterbacks | Top 10 Running Backs | Top 10 Wide Receivers | Top 10 Defensive Players | Top 10 Underrated Players | Top 10 Players

First Team Offense





QB — Bryce Young, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

The 2020 USC commit threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 39 touchdowns after leading Monarchs to their second consecutive CIF Open Division state championship. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com