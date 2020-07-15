Arch Manning was named our Freshman of the Year in 2019 and leads the players selected on the preseason Sophomore High School All-American Football Team. He is the lone selection from Louisiana while California leads the way with 12.

The other three big states combined for 24 of the 62 spots led by Florida (10), Texas (9) and Georgia (5).

In total, 20 different states are represented and seven schools had multiple players featured.

Centennial (Corona, Calif.), DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), East St. Louis (Ill.), Los Alamitos (Calif.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) all had two players selected. ...

