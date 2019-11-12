MaxPreps California Top 25 high school football rankings: Four ranked teams pull out tight playoff wins
Rankings largely stay as put, however No. 20 Norco goes out after thrilling 46-44 season-ending loss to Chaminade.
Video: Player of the Year highlights
Mater Dei's Bryce Young and Bosco's DJ Uiagalelei among national nominees.
The first round of the playoffs tend to feature a lot blowouts and not much drama.
That couldn't be further from the truth last week — especially around the CIF's Southern Section, where five different ranked teams had games decided by a combined 23 points.
On a night when the top six teams in California were idle, four ranked teams survived first-round scares while previous No. 20 Norco lost a a 46-44 Southern Section Division 2 game to un-ranked Chaminade.
Jaylen Henderson tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to William Camacho with 13 seconds left lifting Chaminade (6-5) to the win. ...
