MaxPreps California Top 25 high school football rankings: Four ranked teams pull out tight playoff wins

Mater Dei's Bryce Young and Bosco's DJ Uiagalelei among national nominees.



The first round of the playoffs tend to feature a lot blowouts and not much drama.

That couldn't be further from the truth last week — especially around the CIF's Southern Section, where five different ranked teams had games decided by a combined 23 points.

On a night when the top six teams in California were idle, four ranked teams survived first-round scares while previous No. 20 Norco lost a a 46-44 Southern Section Division 2 game to un-ranked Chaminade.

Jaylen Henderson tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to William Camacho with 13 seconds left lifting Chaminade (6-5) to the win. ...

