MaxPreps California Top 25 high scool football rankings: St. John Bosco is new No. 1

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings



California's top two teams switch places at the top.







For the first time this season, on the second day of December, there is a new team at the top of the California Top 25 football rankings.

As surprising as the result, the new No. 1 is no shocker.

With its 39-34 Southern Section Division 1 championship victory over previous No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana), St. John Bosco (Bellflower) moves up a spot to the top position, not only in the California rankings, but the national rankings as well.

A Bosco victory wasn't as shocking as how it did it, fighting back from a 28-5 deficit near the end of the first half to score 34 unanswered points before holding on as a Hail Mary, 50-yard bomb on the game's final play was intercepted by Kris Hutson. ...

