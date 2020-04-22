MaxPreps Cup: Indiana's Carmel wins 2019-20 title for best all-around high school sports program
Boys, girls swimming crowns propel Greyhounds to first No. 1 finish in coronavirus-shortened year.
Video: Top 10 Football Plays of the Year
See amazing action from the 2019 gridiron.
With coronavirus wiping out the spring sports season and part of the winter sports playoffs, the compilation of the MaxPreps Cup standings has come to an end with the Greyhounds from Carmel (Ind.) taking the top spot.
In third place after the fall sports season, Carmel earned state championships from the boys and girls swimming teams to vault into first place.The boys swimming team set five state and two national records in winning their sixth straight championship. Meanwhile, the girls swim team won its 34th in a row, giving Carmel a sixth straight boys/girls sweep as well.
